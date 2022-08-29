The sole pub in a small Riverina town has changed hands for the fourth time in just six years.
Doodle Cooma Arms publican Trevor Jennings has sold his hotel, days before the historic Henty venue was set to go to auction.
Mr Jennings was tight-lipped regarding the identity of the new owners and the purchase price, but said he was happy with the outcome.
"Like anybody that comes into a pub they'll probably make some of their own changes, but whether there's any big ones I don't know," Mr Jennings said.
"I think they'll be good publicans and they'll go very well out here."
The pub will change hands at the end of September and the venue will stay open throughout the changeover.
The hotel was going to go up for auction in Sydney on Friday, but was withdrawn when Mr Jennings secured the sale earlier in the week.
Real estate agent Brian McManus said three different bidders had turned up to the auction expecting to buy the Doodle Cooma Arms.
"[Mr Jennings] got a pretty good offer prior to the auction so he decided to take it because it's kind of a gamble to take it to auction when you've already got an offer that's above what you wanted," Mr McManus said.
"It's a very good price for him and he's happy."
Originally built in 1889, this sale marks the fourth time the Henty pub has received new owners in just the past six years, after also being sold in 2016, 2019, 2020.
Bethungra venue Hotel Shirley was also up for grabs at the auction on Friday, but did not sell despite a bid of more than $2 million.
Mr McManus said the highest offers came just short of the asking price and negotiations will take place this week to potentially secure a deal.
"The highest bid was just past $2 million, so a little bit light, but we will negotiate with the highest bidder - I imagine it's going to sell sometime next week," he said on Friday.
Riverina pubs have been hot property over the past two years, with several popular venues being sold in big money deals.
Earlier this year, The Victoria Hotel was sold for a massive $29 million, Lake Albert's Thomas Blamey Tavern for $25 million, Gundagai's Criterion Hotel for $6 million and The Red Steer for an undisclosed amount.
The Duke of Kent, Romano's, Sporties, Lockhart's Commercial Hotel and Jugiong's The Sir George were each sold in 2021.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
