newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Thomas Blamey Tavern in Lake Albert has sold for more than $20 million, setting a record price for a regional hotel in NSW. The Wagga pub has been snapped up by the same names behind the purchase of the 'Sporties' pub for $5 million a year ago. Local pub identity Sean O'Hara, alongside Lee Green, Arthur Laundy and Sam Cruikshank, bought the 'Blamey' for "north of $20 million", he said. The Blamey wasn't on the market, Mr O'Hara said, instead the syndicate approached the former owners of the pub, the Staunton and Irivin families, for the purchase. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Green will run the new purchase as he moves to Wagga from Dubbo, where he owns and runs the south Dubbo Tavern, making the new venture a family affair as he is Mr O'Hara's brother-in-law. Mr Green expects to be taking charge by "late March, early April". "I like the pub, I always have and it's out in a growth area from what I see," he said. "It's got a good offering at the moment, but there's room to make it a family-friendly, affordable food and beverage destination. I see a big upside there." And as he makes the move to Wagga, Mr Green intends to get his family and the new pub "heavily involved in the community". "I've always been a big fan of sponsoring community sporting organisations ... we've already been talking to the Tigers AFL and made contact with the [Thomas Blamey] existing teams." Mr Green said that the team will look to renovate the pub over time, such as building a play area and other touches which will add to the syndicate's vision for a family venue. "I'll be trying to maintain and grow the friendly service, have a good offering for the loyal patrons. Grow and expand an existing customer base. We're not trying to change everything, we want to improve on what's there," he said. The purchase takes Mr O'Hara's Riverina pub empire to six venues in Wagga, as well as the Spring Heights Tavern in Albury. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/f4ac8bcd-142b-49ff-86dd-84a2da485676.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg