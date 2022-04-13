news, business,

The brand new owners of one of Wagga's most popular pubs will be looking to "further activate" the venue, but have assured patrons they will not make unnecessary changes. Sydney-based investment group Harvest Hotels has purchased The Victoria Hotel on Baylis Street for an eye-watering $29 million. The group is led by Fraser Haughton and Chris Cornforth, the same duo that purchased the nearby William Farrer Hotel in June last year. The massive sale comes off the back of a wave of Riverina pubs changing hands in multimillion-dollar deals over the past two years, including Romano's, The Duke of Kent, Sporties and the Thomas Blamey Tavern. Speaking to The Daily Advertiser, Mr Haughton said he cannot wait to take over what he considers to be a Wagga institution. "The Vic has been a bit of a pillar of Wagga for a long time. It's really well-known, it's got a good mix of revenues and it's in a great position on the main street which we also like," he said. Harvest Hotels will be officially taking over the pub from the Waratah Hotel Group on May 23. Mr Haughton said there are some plans for renovations, however details are yet to be finalised. "First things first is for us to get in and get our feet under the desk ... from there we will absolutely contemplate some capital works," he said. "We'd like to spend some money on further activating level one ... and anything we do spend downstairs will just be focused on making the pub and its amenities more user-friendly." Mr Haughton said the earliest changes patron's will notice will be some "tweaks and changes" to the food and beverage menus. "But everyone's favourites will still be there," he said. IN OTHER NEWS Discussing potential changes, The Vic's new owner said he had no plans to alter the number of poker machines at the venue. "Adding more machines is pretty much off the table in Wagga because it's a difficult place to do it and we definitely won't be taking them out," he said. The publican said Harvest Hotels would also be looking to ensure all current staff continue working at The Vic, including management. Patrons enjoying their Wednesday lunch at the venue were hesitant about the sale, with many saying they did not want to see significant changes. "It's a good place to come meet up with friends and have a meal so I'd hate to see it overrun with pokies," one woman said. Another man said he had meals at the venue "fairly regularly" and wouldn't want to see his favourite foods taken off the menu under the new owners. Many of the Riverina's pubs are now in the hands of syndicates and groups who own multiple venues - something which worried The Vic patron Peter Lonsdale. "It's great to see investment in the town and they're doing a great job spinning those pubs up to modern day standards, but they're all serving the same chips," he said, laughing. "Sometimes you want a crispy chip and these groups are limiting that diversity."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/124e9859-f00b-4c9f-8375-ce73e97cef94.png/r7_0_1600_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg