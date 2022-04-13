news, local-news,

The Forestry Corporation will open the southern end of Blowering Dam in time for Easter, following extensive work to repair bushfire and storm-damaged roads. From April 14, visitors and residents will also be able to access between Batlow and Talbingo. Many minor fire trails on the southern end of Blowering Dam will remain impassable to vehicles. Yellowin Road will have a 40 kilometre per hour speed limit and drivers have been urged to take care in the area due to blind corners and falling tree branches. Forestry Corporation stewardship and fire manager Charlie Taylor said the organisation was pleased to be able to reopen Yellowin and Foreshore roads. "Final repairs have been completed this week and the area will be reopened from 14 April in time for Easter," he said. "The recent period of dry weather has meant we could repair the extensive damage to Yellowin road, where ongoing wet weather had seen landslips, culvert wash outs and collapsing section of roadway continue since the Black Summer bushfires." A Forestry Corporation statement said the pine forest with dead and burnt trees on the western side of Blowering dam will remain closed to public access for the foreseeable future. "Please follow all signs and directions from Forestry Corporation staff," the statement said. Visitors have been encouraged to check ahead at www.forestrycorporation.com.au for any closures and forest notices. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/2b9943da-64c4-40d5-a4e0-17c167e3fcd3.jpg/r7_164_2945_1824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg