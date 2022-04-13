community,

If you had told Jeff and Jen Spinner they would one day own a pole dancing studio, they would have laughed in your face. And yet, after 20 years of marriage, that's where they have found themselves - the proud owners of Wagga Pole Studio - and they say they wouldn't have it any other way. The pair met while studying horticulture in Sydney and knew that one day they would own a business together. But what started out as a strong friendship developed into something more. "We were really good friends, and we just didn't want to be without being friends," Mrs Spinner said. The couple were married on April 7, 2002, and didn't know what the future had in store. After years of battling chronic pain, Mrs Spinner delved into yoga and pole dancing, and her passion for the two sports blossomed. Six years ago, when funding cuts ripped through the science community, she acquired Wagga Pole Studio and decided to turn her passion into a career. IN OTHER NEWS With a background in fitness, including 35 years of soccer, Mr Spinner decided to give the pole a chance in support of his partner. "It took me about six months to get into the studio," he said. "But yeah, I've been poling for six years now." Mr Spinner is now one of the studio's active instructors and can be seen at various community events sporting his sparkly silver shorts. "The instructors that I had at the time were very supportive of what I could do and where I could go with it," he said. Last week, the Spinners celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and used the milestone to reflect on the crazy ride they've been on. But as unique as their situation is, they said they were no different to most couples who face seemingly insurmountable challenges. "We've lasted 20 years without drawing blood," Mr Spinner said. "Our love for each other now is probably as strong as the day we got married." The couple is based in Temora but has plans to move closer to the business, grow their clientele and continue sharing the benefits of pole and yoga with the community.

