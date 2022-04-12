news, local-news,

The Snowy Mountains Highway has reopened almost 20 hours after a crash that left a woman dead and a young boy in hospital. The road was closed after the tragic incident south-east of Talbingo on Monday, and a salvage operation is expected to begin later on Tuesday. Police confirmed overnight that the death reported on in the wake of the crash involving a truck and car on the alpine road was that of a 48-year-old woman from Sydney. The highway was declared a crime scene and was closed in the wake of the tragic incident, which occurred around 2pm and also saw the woman's 11-year-old passenger flown to hospital for further treatment. In other news According to Riverina Police District officers, who established a crime scene on the highway around 20 kilometres from Talbingo, a northbound Toyota Corolla and a southbound prime mover collided head-on in the northbound lanes. The collision caused the truck to travel over an embankment before coming to rest and saw the young passenger from the sedan trapped in the vehicle for a short time. He was eventually freed by Fire and Rescue NSW personnel and treated by paramedics for an arm injury. He remains in a stable condition, police said on Tuesday. The Corolla driver died at the scene. The 48-year-old truck driver was taken to hospital to be checked and undergo mandatory testing, police said. The NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit was tasked to the scene and remains there on Tuesday morning, with the highway closed between Miles Frankling Drive at Talbingo and Link Road, at Adaminaby in the Kosciuszko National Park. The Riverina Highlands RFS advised its community that the vehicle recovery is likely to take place on Tueesday and urged people to avoid the area and exercise patience. Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from the area, or information relating to the circumstances leading up to the crash, to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/c31c0cce-f1bd-490a-aa41-dbbc76645eb5.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg