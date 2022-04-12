community,

MONOPOLY Wagga is finally here and residents could not wait to see their home immortalised in its own edition of the classic board game. Mr Monopoly joined the crowd gathered at the Wagga Showground, with residents eager to celebrate the launch of the special edition and claim their copy of the board. Mega fan Dylan Bourne, 10, was first in line for the hottest game in town, not waiting long to crack open the box and see which of the city's various icons had scored a tile. While Wagga Beach may have claimed the coveted 'Mayfair' square, Dylan said: "It should have been Wagga Showground." Wagga's will be the latest addition to Dylan's 20-strong Monopoly board collection, and the young gun has some strategic advice about what the best properties to buy to win are. "Red, yellow, or green," he said. "Because that's where people are most likely to land on." Over the past few months, thousands of people and businesses have had their say in compiling the following list of tiles: The game is particularly outdoor-centric, with the Wiradjuri Trail, Lake Albert and popular recreational centres such as Robertson Oval scoring a spot. Representative Michael Counsell from Winning Moves, the company behind the board, said the locations were selected based on three key factors. "We worked very tirelessly with the Wagga City Council, with local businesses, and were heavily engaged with the community through our Facebook page," he said. In other news Mayor Dallas Tout said he thought the board was a fairly accurate reflection of Wagga and he was particularly happy to see the Victory Memorial Gardens on a dark blue square. "Victory Gardens is iconic in itself, but it also represents other things in the city," he said. "There's a lot of the military history, but also Fusion was there last weekend, so the multicultural side of the city is also at the Victory Gardens. Small businesses were not forgotten either, with Cobrapparel and PAH Innovative Construction standing out as utilities. Cobrapparel owner Jacob Guthrie said the brand plans to stick around for a long time now that it has been promoted in such a way. "We're a bit humbled because everyone on here is just like an iconic part of Wagga," he said. Bec Hooper from PAH Innovative Construction added: "We love representing small businesses, and we're very passionate about the construction industry, so it's an amazing opportunity to feature on there." Residents can purchase their own copy from local retail stores, including Big W. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

