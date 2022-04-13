news, business,

One of Wagga's most popular pubs has become the latest venue to be sold for a huge price, with investors snapping up The Victoria Hotel for $29 million. The Baylis Street icon has been purchased by Harvest Hotels' Chris Cornforth and Fraser Haughton, the same duo that purchased the nearby William Farrer Hotel last year. In a statement, the pair said they were keen to expand on their investment in the Riverina with the prime-positioned Victoria Hotel. "We've loved getting to know the locals, other business operators, community groups and the wider Wagga region since taking over The Farrer," they said. "The Vic is an institution in Wagga - be it for a quick lunch, a cold schooner after work, a cocktail of a weekend or a night out with your mates." Harvest Hotels will be taking over The Victoria Hotel from May 23 and have some capital investments planned for the site. More to come.

