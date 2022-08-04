Two historic Riverina pubs will go up for auction on the same day later this month as the region's hotel sale carousel looks set to continue.
Henty's Doodle Cooma Arms Hotel and Bethungra's Hotel Shirley, located between Junee and Cootamundra, will each go to auction on Friday, August 26.
The two pubs are both located about 50 minutes from Wagga.
Doodle Cooma Arms Hotel's current publican Trevor Jennings has owned what is today Henty's only pub on two separate occasions but is now ready to retire.
"I owned the joint in '78, sold it in '82 and I bought it back in 2020," he said.
"I've owned three other pubs and I've enjoyed them all but this was always my favourite - it's a good little town.
"But I'm getting too old for the game now."
Brian McManus, the real estate agent looking after the sale of both pubs, said the Doodle Cooma Arms Hotel was first constructed in the 1880s.
The historic pub, which will reportedly stay operational through a sale, boasts 12 hotel rooms, a bandstand, dining room, large beer garden, lounge area and a head chef staying on to run the kitchen.
Mr McManus expressed full confidence the Doodle Cooma Arms Hotel would find a new owner on August 26.
"I don't see it not selling," he said.
Bethungra's Hotel Shirley dates back to 1886 and has seen its share of headlines in recent years after the iconic building was offered for a potential $100 price tag.
Like many regional pubs, Hotel Shirley's on-premise license was bought and moved to Sydney before the 2000 Olympic Games - not pouring a beer on premises since.
Operating on and off since in the form of businesses such as bed and breakfasts, Mr McManus said plans around the venue's upcoming sale also include a liquor license application to operate once more as a pub.
"It's set on 7000 square metres, but there's going to be another, I'm assuming, about 5000 square metres added to it," he said.
Working with Junee Shire Council, Mr McManus said he was arranging to purchase surrounding unformed roads to expand the property.
Despite several obstacles, Mr McManus was confident Hotel Shirley could be operational by October if sold at the upcoming auction.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
