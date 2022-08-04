Weekday construction times and traffic disruptions through a major Boorooma roundabout are being shortened in response to early morning congestion and safety concerns.
Developers behind the Boorooma shopping centre confirmed disrupted traffic conditions for the Boorooma Street roundabout, intersecting Avocet Drive and Messenger Avenue, will now take place weekdays between 9.30am - 5pm rather than the original 7am start time.
Director of property for the Catholic Diocese of Wagga Peter Fitzpatrick said the change to daily start times were in direct response to peak hour delays and backup on the busy thoroughfare.
"Changes have been made following some concerns raised by Wagga City Council and the police also were concerned about traffic security and safety," he said.
"So, we have altered the times in order to alleviate traffic congestion."
With the original starting time of 7am only put in place on August 1, developers have responded quickly to local concerns, likely pushing back their originally estimated finishing time of six weeks for the roundabout upgrade.
"You just take these things on board and make changes," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
"That will mean that it'll probably go a little bit longer, the job, but it'll be safer for everyone."
Causing the traffic disruptions is the widening of Avocet Drive and Messenger Avenue, and the addition of turning lanes for improved traffic flow around the incoming Boorooma shopping centre.
Although the six week developer estimations made considerations for rain, current unfavourable weather could also see the project's finishing time pushed back.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
