The developers behind the multimillion-dollar shopping centre at Boorooma have assured residents that a six-week long roadworks project will cause minimum traffic disruption.
Wagga City Council announced that works would begin at the main thoroughfare to the northern suburbs, closing Avocet Drive between Pugsley Avenue and Boorooma Street, and Messenger Avenue between Phar Lap Place and Boorooma Street, between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday, from August 1.
Director of property for the Catholic Diocese of Wagga Peter Fitzpatrick said that disruption should be minimal.
"We are maintaining the flow north-south while these works are going on, so there will be no disruption to CSU traffic," he said.
"There will be a left hand turn into Estella which will be maintained throughout."
However, Gobbagombalin resident Shantel Armstrong said the traffic disruption will be "adding fuel to the fire", diverting traffic to the "already dangerous" Pine Gully Road.
"Even at the best of times anywhere between 7am in the morning right up until 11am you've got a heavy congestion of people going to work, to uni, to school," she said.
Mr Fitzpatrick said the detours won't affect traffic on Pine Gully Road and will only concern Boorooma residents, who will have to detour back up to Farrer Road and then down Boorooma Street.
"I don't believe there will be any pressure put on Pine Gully Road and Farrer Road has already been upgraded," he said.
"Most people will come back down Boorooma Street."
Traffic movements may be slowed in the area at times, Mr Fitzpatrick said, but the upgrades to the roundabout will facilitate two lanes both east and west for better traffic movement for the future mall site.
As for the six-week timeframe, Mr Fitzpatrick said the developers had to factor in current weather conditions, but as some works have already begun he expects the project to be completed sooner than forecast.
"Six weeks is the total project and we're into that now, so it won't be that long," he said.
Gobbagombalin resident Peter Rex is happy to see some progress in the area.
"Northern suburbs is in desperate need of some shopping centres and with that there has to be some improvements of the infrastructure. So I see this as a positive," he said.
"With growth you have to have infrastructure ... so I fully support improvements to that intersection."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
