The Daily Advertiser

Boorooma roundabout roadworks to cause minimal disruption, developers say

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 27 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOW: Construction is underway on the new Boorooma shopping mall, upgrades to a nearby roundabout will aid traffic flow in the area. Picture: Tim Piccione

The developers behind the multimillion-dollar shopping centre at Boorooma have assured residents that a six-week long roadworks project will cause minimum traffic disruption.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.