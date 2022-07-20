EYES from all around the globe have been looking at Cool's Wagga Truck Towing as its appearance on the Discovery Channel's Heavy Tow Truckers Down Under looms.
The eight-part series follows Australian and New Zealand towing companies as they battle it out to win the "toughest and most lucrative" tow contracts in the Southern Hemisphere.
Wagga Truck Towing has been in the heavy towing game for close to 100 years and services a 600-kilometre radius from Wagga.
The family-run business is now in the hands of brothers Jimmy and Paul Cool, who took it over from their father.
The iconic duo will be the main focus of an upcoming episode, which is set to air on August 3.
The Wagga-based company caught the attention of producers after a man Paul knew, who owns a towing company, told them about Cool's Wagga Truck Towing.
Paul said while it was a daunting experience at first, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"There's a few other blokes who will be on it. They were excited. It's a bit daunting, but once you start getting into it, it's good fun," he said.
Jimmy said pretending the cameras aren't there was a bit of a struggle in the beginning, but after a while, he said it became natural.
"We were all a bit nervous," he said.
Essentially, the camera crew followed Paul and Jimmy, as well as a couple of their staff members, including Reece Skews and Justin Mckelson, around for the day.
"That's what it's about - what we do and what jobs we do, what situations we get into," Jimmy said.
"We probably get about 150 jobs a month roughly, I suppose, a lot of those are broken down tows, but that could be five one day and nothing for the next two days.
"It's good for the boys in the workshop as well because it brings the morale up and dad loves it."
The episode hasn't even aired yet and the company has already garnered worldwide attention, which Jimmy said could be because of their unique machinery.
"From the ad alone we've gotten reactions from all over the world, particularly because of our specialised machine, which is really the only one in Australia of its kind," Jimmy said.
"It's pretty exciting for us. Another truck of ours is only one of two in the country."
Watching yourself back on camera isn't often an easy task, but Jimmy said to be able to have his children and grandchildren look back on it one day makes it worth their while.
People from across the globe will be able to watch the series every Wednesday night from August 3, at 7.30pm.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
