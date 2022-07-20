Wagga's newest set of traffic lights is just months away from being installed, as the state government readies itself to begin work on multimillion-dollar safety upgrades at two of the city's busiest highway intersections.
The installation of the traffic signals at the junction of Edward and Murray streets, which was revealed in June last year with a mid-2022 construction date, is due to get under way in mid-September.
The new lights at the notorious crash spot form part of a $3.4 million project to boost safety in the city's health precinct, which also includes the reconfiguration of lanes at the nearby intersection of Docker and Edward streets.
The upgrades are expected to take about two months in total to complete, weather permitting.
A September start date has been chosen because "climatic conditions are warmer and more suited to roadwork", according to Transport for NSW (TFNSW).
A TFNSW spokesperson said the improvements at both intersections include the construction of additional turning lanes and traffic islands to "improve each intersection's safety for road users and capacity to handle heavy traffic volumes".
"There will be the provision of dedicated right turning lanes from Edward Street into Murray Street, as well as extended right turning lanes from Docker into Edward by modifying the traffic islands," the spokesperson said.
"The upgrades will improve safety and traffic efficiency in the health precinct area, which includes the city's two hospitals and supporting specialist facilities."
The spokesperson said it would notify the community of traffic arrangements closer to the start of work.
"We acknowledge these are high traffic areas along Edward Street and plan to keep traffic impacts to a minimum where possible," they said.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
