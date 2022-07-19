The Daily Advertiser
Business

Evan Marceau has opened a new showroom on Fitzmaurice Street, he's part of a long tradition of Wagga jewellers

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:26am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARTISAN: Independent jeweller Evan Marceau scrutinises a piece of bespoke jewellery. Mr Marceau recently opened his own showroom on Fitzmaurice Street in Wagga. Picture: Les Smith

Wagga might be known for its farming, healthcare and education sectors, but there is another industry that has quietly thrived in the city for decades - jewellery making.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.