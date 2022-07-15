POP singer Guy Sebastian and best mate Tim Freeburn have smashed their goal of raising $1 million for a youth mental health charity on their 500-kilometre walk from Wagga to Sydney.
The duo left Wagga Riverside on July 1 and arrived in Sydney's centre of business on Friday morning, accumulating more than the $1 million goal they had set themselves.
The funds will go directly to Open Parachute, an in-school, peer-to-peer program using clinically validated, research based, psychological skills to boost resilience, self-awareness, and social responsibility in youth in a bid to prevent suicide.
Mr Sebastian and Mr Freeburn were joined by residents on the last 35-kilometre stretch of their walk throughout the night.
The pair were both in good spirits when they arrived at Sydney despite walking an average of a whopping 30-kilometres a day.
Mr Sebastian said he was pleased with how many people support Mr Freeburn and him throughout the walk and not only through donations but through praise and encouragement.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
