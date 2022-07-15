The Daily Advertiser

Guy Sebastian, Tim Freeburn cross finish line for 500-kilometre mental health trek

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCOMPLISHED: Guy Sebastian and Tim Freeburn left Wagga for their 500km walk in support of youth mental health program Open Parachute on July 1 and arrived in Sydney on July 15. Picture: Taylor Dodge

POP singer Guy Sebastian and best mate Tim Freeburn have smashed their goal of raising $1 million for a youth mental health charity on their 500-kilometre walk from Wagga to Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.