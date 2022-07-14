The Daily Advertiser
Council

Councillor Jenny McKinnon wants cats to be given a curfew to protect native wildlife

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CURFEW: Keeping cats inside at night will be better for native wildlife, says Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon.

A Wagga city councillor is calling for NSW to fall into line with other states and legislate where cats can roam in Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.