What Wagga people are giving up in the face of rising cost of living

The pandemic, the war in Ukraine, interest rate rises, there are many reasons that the cost of living has skyrocketed over the last twelve months and it's meant that most of us have had to do some belt tightening.
Advertisement
For some that means we don't buy that Friday night takeaway, or we aren't going to the pub as much, or maybe you have dropped down to just the one streaming platform.
But for others, economic pressures have led to big life changes, be that driving less, or avoiding fresh fruit and veg, or eating less meat. The Daily Advertiser took to Wagga's Baylis Street to find out what you have all had to sacrifice to make ends meet.
The responses we got were varied to say the least, from people putting off a bit of luxury and not getting that weekly mani-pedi, to not buying their expensive morning skinny soy flat whites, or even selling their cars.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.