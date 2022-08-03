The Daily Advertiser
RBA announced another rate rise on Tuesday, so what does that mean for Wagga locals? We ask that question on Baylis Street

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 8:35pm
CSU students Micaela Campora-Kaal, 19, Lily Martindale and Emilie Autard, 23, say they now opt for frozen veg as the price of the fresh stuff has skyrocketed, and they'll now carpool with friends to avoid fuel costs.
What Wagga people are giving up in the face of rising cost of living

The pandemic, the war in Ukraine, interest rate rises, there are many reasons that the cost of living has skyrocketed over the last twelve months and it's meant that most of us have had to do some belt tightening.

