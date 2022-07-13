Boorooma residents now have a more concrete expected completion time for their long awaited shopping centre, along with the confirmation that the complex will house a popular pizza franchise.
Expected to be completed in October, it's now confirmed that Domino's Pizza will open a store in one of the $4 million project's eight specialty shop spaces.
Domino's currently has stores in Wagga's CBD, Kooringal Mall and Tolland.
Detail on who will fill the other seven remains unclear at this stage but the largest space is confirmed will host a major chemist retailer, with the aim to fill others with services such as a coffee shop, restaurant and hairdresser.
Recent rains have also slowed down construction, with a downpouring potentially haulting work on sections of the site for two or three days.
Fitzpatricks Real Estate's Geoff Seymour is overseeing the sale and leasing of the Boorooma shops site.
"At this stage, we're calling out to the business community, we're asking for anyone who's interested in operating a shop here," he said.
The shopping precinct's most recent plans also show several parking areas totalling 169 spaces split between four separately owned sections and a common area between them.
Adjacent the specialty shops will be a petrol station from the Dunn Group, along with its liquor license application to open a bottle shop, and the potential for an attached mini-mart, cafe, dog-wash and NSW Lotteries retailer.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
