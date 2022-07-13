POLICE are appealing to the community for information regarding the "malicious" damage of a broken down 4WD near Wagga Road.
Between 7.30 and 8.30 pm Monday, July 11, a Black Toyota Kluger 4WD was left unattended on the western kerb of Coolamon Road and Wagga Road about 10 kilometres from Coolamon, after it had broken down.
Police said while there an unknown person/s smashed the front and rear windscreens and drilled holes into the sidewalls of each of the tyres causing them to deflate.
Riverina Police District are seeking information from any person/s who may have witnessed the incident, who may have dash cam footage in that area, who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area between the times identified, or who may have any other information in relation to the damage of the 4WD.
The matter is being investigated by Coolamon Police who can be contacted on 02 6937 9800. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by contacting 1800 333 000.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
