newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The latest piece of the puzzle has fallen into place for the multimillion-dollar Boorooma shopping development after an application was lodged for the suburb's first liquor store. Construction of the $4 million shopping location in Wagga's fast growing northern suburbs is well under way and as the build takes shape, businesses are lining up. A chemist chain and a service station have been confirmed for the site, but now a liquor store operator has gone one step closer to opening. Director of the Dunn Group Ben Dunn, who will open the suburb's service station, has applied for a liquor licence under the name 'Boorooma Cellars'. IN OTHER NEWS: Last year Mr Dunn confirmed that the development of his site would include a liquor store, with a vendor yet to be attached, as well as a mini-mart, a cafe and a dog-wash. But he has now confirmed that the Dunn group will potentially own and operate the area's first liquor outlet. "We can do cafes and food and convenience retail, we don't see the bottle shop as too far a stretch from what we currently do," he said. Mr Dunn revealed he also has an application to become a NSW Lotteries retailer and if all goes to plan construction will start in October. "At some stage there will be a supermarket out there and they may have a liquor offer. And there's talk of a tavern being out there," he said. "But we'll be the first there ... pending approvals we'll be the first ones to have a liquor licence out there. It puts us a fair way ahead of the game." Fitzpatricks Real Estate's Geoff Seymour, who is overseeing the sale and leasing of the Boorooma Shops site, said the wider development is well on course to be complete by September this year. Mr Seymour is in talks with a local coffee operator who currently has a cafe on Baylis Street, but he said there are still units up for grabs. A number of pre-lease agreements have been signed and he has had discussions with a range of different beauty businesses and fast food offerings to "try and get a good mix" for the site. "You want a good operator, you want someone with experience. That's why we've favoured this coffee operator at this stage. He's got a really good operation in town already, on the main street. So, we're happy to have someone of that quality," he said. And Mr Seymour admits that they're being picky with who they lease out the units to. "We've got eight shops. At this stage we've got the chemist sorted, we've got coffee sorted and we've now just got to work on those other uses," he said. "What do the residents want to see out there? They want to see a pizza shop, a coffee shop, a chemist, service station, maybe a takeaway Chinese or Thai restaurant. That'll give them a good foundation." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/c1abb8ca-0219-4e09-afb6-d18967d7f861.jpg/r6_94_2356_1422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg