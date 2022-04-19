news, local-news,

LOCALS and visitors made the most of Wagga's hospitality businesses that chose to keep the doors open to the public over the Easter long weekend. For the first time, The Gardens Cafe operated on Easter Day, but little did the staff know just how many people would be in line for their service. The Gardens Cafe's Brent Castle said they agreed to open this year to provide food for those attending the Australian Association of Live Steamers (AALS) annual convention across the long weekend. "They came to us and asked if we could open because there were about 180 participants, so we thought, we will be able to make some money," Mr Castle said. "That being said we were busier than what we anticipated." IN OTHER NEWS: By Monday all of the cafe's food had been sold, but Mr Castle credits the beautiful weather for the good turnout as well as it being a public holiday. "[Opening over Easter] might be something we do in the future years as well," he said. "We didn't do it last year but doing it this year just opened us up to thinking it's something we definitely should be doing, as long as the weather is good." Meccanico Espresso and Wine and Pastorale by Meccanico co-owner Richard Moffatt said he can't wrap his head around why Wagga's hospitality businesses shut over the Easter long weekend. "Wagga's hospitality businesses always seem to close for New Years and over Easter and I just don't understand that, it's the busiest time of the year in the city," he said. "On Saturday we had our busiest single day that we've ever had in our whole entire life." Mr Moffatt said he is hearing the same feedback from his customers. "One thing we do get feedback on from our customers is how surprised they are that other hospitality businesses aren't open," he said. "Wagga needs to get with the times. It's really doing us an injustice, if we're really taking ourselves seriously as a city, then we really need other hospitality businesses opening their doors," he said. Mr Moffatt said he would welcome Wagga City Council incentives to help businesses stay open.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/793394d3-abb8-4a9f-ac74-6bbd3c631f1c.jpg/r0_311_3960_2548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg