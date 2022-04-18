news, local-news,

Australian citizens have until 8pm on Monday to enrol to vote for the first time or to update their details for the federal election on May 21. People who have moved are eligible to enrol at their new address if they have lived there for at least one month. Australian citizens aged 18 years or older are required to vote. Enrolment and updates to details can be made online at www.aec.gov.au/enrol/ or by phoning 132326. People who are already enrolled but need to update their name or address, can also update their details online. Persons aged 17 who will turn 18 on or before election day can also enrol to vote. The Australian Electoral Commission stated that 63,000 people had enrolled to vote on Monday morning, including 35,000 people who will be aged 18 on election day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

