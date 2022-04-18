news, local-news,

A SUPERMARKET in a small Riverina town west of Wagga has been destroyed in an early morning blaze. Crews from NSW Fire and Rescue Lockhart and Jerilderie and NSW RFS responded to a call in relation to a fire at a supermarket in Urana, about 100 kilometres from Wagga, about 2.20am on Monday. NSW Fire and Rescue firefighters worked alongside Urana crews until about 6am to bring the blaze under control. Fire and Rescue Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the building sustained major damage and has basically been destroyed, which will have a major impact upon the community. IN OTHER NEWS: "Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and no determination on what the cause may have been," he said. Riverina Police attended the scene. An investigation has been established by police to determine the cause of the fire. Federation Council mayor Patrick Bourke said while there is a cafe in Urana for residents to get bread and milk, the destruction of the supermarket is a blow to the community, but more than that, it is a blow to the owners. "I'm saddened by the news, it's a hell of a blow for the owners, who have been there for more than 30 years I believe," Clr Bourke said. "It's a massive loss, but hopefully the community will come together in the future and if the family needs help, I'm sure there will be plenty of helping hands out here." Councillor Bourke said residents will now need to travel to Lockhart or Morundah. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

