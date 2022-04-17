newsletters, editors-pick-list,

FAMILIES and friends spent Easter Sunday at Wagga Beach, some visiting the city from locations such as Albury and Sydney, while locals were also making the most of their hometown attractions. Some even brought their puppies along for the day. Among the locals at Wagga Beach was Tash Rollings and daughters Ruby, 10, and Ivy, 6, who were enjoy the sunshine. IN OTHER NEWS: With the weather on point and COVID-19 restrictions scrapped this time around, it was the perfect day for reunions. Easter 2022 is the first Easter since 2018 not spent working around the pandemic, so to say families were making the most of the occasion would be an understatement. Other residents enjoyed a relaxing day at Lake Albert while others flocked to local parks.

