A MAN in his 40s has been taken to Canberra Hospital while a young girl was transported to Wagga Base Hospital following a quad bike accident 38kms south-east of Wagga. NSW Ambulance responded to the call-out at a property in Kyeamba at about 10:30am on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be on the quad bike with the man, was taken to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution as she had been experiencing lower back pain and bruising. IN OTHER NEWS: It is believed she has not sustained any significant injuries. The man was airlifted to Canberra as a precaution with concerns of a potential head injury. A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said because of how remote the property is they decided to take him via chopper as it would be quicker.

