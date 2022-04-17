news, local-news,

OVER the weekend an additional 851 positive COVID-19 cases were reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). On Saturday a total of 486 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the MLHD, 123 through PCR testing and a further 363 reported through RATs. On Sunday another 365 positive COVID-19 cases were reported for the MLHD, 17 through PCR testing and 348 through positive RATs. Over the weekend across the state 24 lives were lost to COVID-19, 18 reported on Saturday and an additional six on Sunday which included 14 men and 10 women. IN OTHER NEWS: None of these are people from the MLHD. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,614. NSW Health continues to urge everyone to take four precautions to protect each other including the usage of masks when in indoor settings where you are unable to socially distance yourself, keeping up to date with booster shots, getting testing and isolating immediately at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and cleaning your hands regularly.

