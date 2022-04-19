coronavirus,

Local cases of COVID-19 have again surpassed 400 within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). On Tuesday NSW Health reported 411 new infections of the virus within the MLHD, made up from 367 positive rapid antigen tests and 44 positive PCR results. This is up from yesterday's local tally of 387 new cases, and is also up compared to Sunday's count of 365 new infections. There are currently 20 people with the virus being cared for in MLHD hospitals, and one COVID-positive patient in the ICU. According to the MLHD there are currently 1798 active cases of the virus within the Wagga local government area (LGA) - the most of any LGA across the district - followed by Albury with 1429 active cases. Across the district there are 6643 active cases in total. Cases seem to be on the decline in Griffith where there are 484 active cases, and on the rise in the Hilltops LGA where there are 518 active cases. Across the state 10,856 new infections and eight deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. Of the eight people who died, five were women and three were men, with six from Greater Sydney, one from Lake Macquarie and one from the Northern Rivers. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a NSW Health spokesperson said. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,626." IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 1623 patients with COVID in hospitals across NSW, with 70 in the ICU and 21 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1576 patients were being cared for and 67 were in ICU. Cases are down across NSW compared to yesterday, however, when 11,166 new infections were reported and four deaths. NSW Health is urging everyone to be vigilant as COVID cases continue to remain high across the state, encouraging the following precautions: For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

