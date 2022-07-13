THE family of a woman missing from Temora are urging residents to think hard about any information that could help them find her.
Pip Moore, the sister of missing woman Naomi 'Juliet' Moore, said family last saw her on July 6 at her father's home in Temora.
They have not heard from her since.
Pip said it is not known if Naomi, a former Wagga resident with family in Temora and Canberra, has her phone with her as she has not been responding to calls or messages.
"She left without taking any belongings, clothes etc, so it was a sudden departure."
Pip said Naomi has gone missing previously and struggles with medical conditions.
She asked residents not to approach Naomi if they see her and instead call police.
Naomi is described as Caucasian in appearance, between 160 and 170 centimetres tall, of medium build with now long dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing navy corduroy pants, a khaki canvas jacket and a white shirt.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
