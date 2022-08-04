LAST month when Turvey Park's Eli Sullivan stepped foot in the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra it was for the first time to view his own artwork.
The seven-year-old was given a personal tour of the gallery which has his work on show as one of 12 Little Darlings Youth Portrait Prize finalists.
Eli first came under the spotlight for his vibrant and captivating work comprising of Australian wildlife during an exhibition at the Curious Rabbit last year alongside the works of his mother, Elaine Sullivan, who is a print artist.
The fierce lover of animals aspires to own a zoo and aquarium when he is older, but it is art he uses to express those desires.
Mrs Sullivan describes her only child as smart, funny and someone who appreciates facts.
"He gets really excited about the things he's interested in but at times he can be a little bit shy and struggles with things outside of his interests," she said.
So it is often through his art in Eli expresses himself.
With a paintbrush in his hand since before he could walk, Eli's talent is a gift which is second nature for the Wagga youth.
"I always made sure we did painting sensory art-based activities with Eli from a very young age, we always made him birthday gifts and Christmas gifts and Halloween decorations," Mrs Sullivan said.
"He's always had access to materials, not just to paint. We've always taken him to art exhibitions, he's been to mine, he's always been around art."
But there is no experience like seeing your own work exhibited.
"One of the program National Portrait Gallery officers met with us and took us on a private tour of the gallery. Eli was given a couple of calendars and they got him to sign one of the calendars that they will be keeping," Mrs Sullivan said.
"He got a year membership to visit the gallery and it was a really great experience for him. It was a big day and a big opportunity."
Mrs Sullivan said all 12 of the young artists whose work was displayed was "incredible".
"It was really exciting to go in a see his work for the first time there on show. He's one of 12 finalists from around Australia and the other artworks were also incredible, you wouldn't think that they are from kindergarten to year 12 students," she said.
"It's exciting to see young artists having a space in a national institution like the National Portrait Gallery."
Eli's school, ASPECT Riverina, as part of the prize, will host a zoom classroom by the National Portrait Gallery which Mrs Sullivan says is also a really good opportunity for the school.
The exhibit will run until October alongside The Darling Portrait Prize and the National Portrait Prize.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
