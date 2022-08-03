The Daily Advertiser

The Screaming Jets band set to rock Wagga as its 30th anniversary tour hits town this week

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROCK ON: The Screaming Jets are set to rock Wagga's Que Bar on Thursday night. Picture: Kane Hibberd

An iconic 1990s Australian rock band will hit the Wagga stage as part of a national tour this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.