An iconic 1990s Australian rock band will hit the Wagga stage as part of a national tour this week.
The Screaming Jets will perform at the Que Bar on Thursday night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut rock album, 'All For One'.
Originally from Newcastle, The Screaming Jets saw their first album peaked at number two on the ARIA charts.
From there, they quickly rose to international fame.
Fast forward to 2021 and The Screaming Jets released their 30th anniversary edition of 'All For One', which quickly landed at number four in the ARIA charts.
Lead singer Dave Gleeson said the band always planned to re-record the album for the anniversary, just not under COVID restrictions.
"One of the things we've always loved about the recording studio is that it's a bunch of blokes, locked away in our own world creating and mucking on.
"Obviously that option wasn't open to us due to COVID, so we had to do it like the kids do.
"Our producer Steve James pulled it all together and because we weren't messing around with arrangements it all went down very quickly and painlessly."
Tickets are now on sale at www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
