The Wagga SES is hopeful the city can avoid any serious flooding from the heavy rainfall forecast to hit the region this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued an initial flood watch for moderate to major flooding along the Murrumbidgee River on Tuesday afternoon.
Advertisement
Up to 15 millimetres of rain was forecast to hit the city on Wednesday, followed by up to 35 millimetres on Thursday.
Wagga SES unit commander Josh Hunt said his team has made preparations for potential flooding.
"We've done some preparations over the weekend and we'll be doing some more tonight," he said.
"Just generally making sure all our equipment is ready to go if it does eventuate ... which is mostly boats and any of our storm equipment."
In other news
Mr Hunt said the SES will be carefully monitoring where the rainfall will be heaviest.
"We're waiting to see where it all lands just to see where all the water is is going to go," he said.
"We've got our fingers crossed it won't be too bad ... but we're on alert."
Water NSW increased Burrinjuck Dam releases from 2900 megalitres per day to 15,000 megalitres per day on Monday in anticipation of the rainfall event.
On Tuesday afternoon, the water authority said it was upping the daily releases further to 20,000 megalitres.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was at 2.7 metres at 1pm on Wednesday, with the Burrinjuck Dam currently sitting at 89.3 per cent.
When a flood watch is in place, people living or working along rivers and streams should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to act should flooding develop.
The NSW State Emergency Service has urged people in areas likely to be affected by flooding to be prepared.
Farmers and businesses have been encouraged to move pumps, animals and equipment to higher ground.
The bureau said it will continue to monitor the situation and will issue specific flood warnings if required.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.