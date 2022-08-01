The volume of water being released from Burrinjuck Dam will increase significantly as authorities prepare for the arrival of heavy rainfall later this week.
Water NSW has issued an alert saying it plans to ramp up releases from 2900 megalitres per day to 15,000 megalitres per day by 5pm on Monday.
Burrinjuck is currently at 90.6 per cent.
The increased releases, which will result in water level rises along the Murrumbidgee River, come as days of wet weather loom.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned two powerful cold fronts, which are currently bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to Western Australia, are expected to move east into NSW later this week.
The bureau has said flood watches may be issued for parts of NSW.
"Rain could melt some snow at the Alpine ski resorts, potentially leading to increased river rises," it said in a statement.
"The second system is likely to prolong these conditions through to Friday."
The bureau has forecast up to 75 millimetres of rain could fall over Wagga this week, with Thursday tipped to be the city's wettest day.
After a frosty start and a mostly sunny Tuesday, the grey clouds are set to roll in late on Wednesday.
At this stage, the bureau is predicting a very high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm on Wednesday, most likely during the evening.
Between eight and 15 millimetres of rain is possible in Wagga, before the wet weather really makes its presence felt.
On Thursday, the city could receive between 35 and 50 millimetres, according to the bureau.
The heaviest falls are likely in eastern parts of the Riverina, with up to 50mm also possible over the Burrinjuck catchment area on Thursday.
Showers are also forecast in Wagga each day until Sunday.
The Murrumbidgee River downstream of Burrinjuck Dam was 2.42 metres and rising at 4.35pm on Monday.
The river in Wagga was 2.61 metres and steady - well below the minor flood level of 7.3 metres.
