Investigating the potential duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge is one of the key commitments laid out in the state government's long-term roadmap for transport in Wagga.
Sam Farraway, the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, says the government will be looking at the necessity, cost and feasibility of duplicating the bridge over the next five years.
As the key connection between Wagga and its rapidly growing northern suburbs, the Gobbagombalin Bridge has been plagued with congestion issues for years.
The NSW government previously claimed duplicating the bridge was unnecessary, but has now agreed to consider the project off the back of feedback from residents.
"Transport for NSW will be collaborating and working closely with Wagga City Council to identify and investigate the duplication and improvement works for that bridge," Mr Farraway said.
"It's fair to say that duplication would be very expensive ... so we need to do the work with council to identify at what point that bridge upgrade would be required, what it would cost, the feasibility and also any other considerations."
Mr Farraway was adamant the bridge is currently fit for purpose and that this investigation will only look at any future needs for duplication.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout welcomed the commitment, which he felt would at least ensure the planning is in place for eventual works.
"If it's not going to happen in the next five or 10 years then there has to be planning done," he said.
"It will take some time ... but now it's actually on the agenda, in a document that everyone is accountable for."
Cr Tout said he was confident the duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge would begin at some point in the next 10 to 15 years.
"When it had dropped off prior [plans] that's when we were really concerned but now that it's in the planning phase it will come along ... it's just when" he said.
The commitment to investigate the duplication of the bridge is just one of 35 initiatives laid out in the Wagga Transport Plan released by the NSW government on Tuesday.
The document provides a blueprint for how transport for cars, trucks, bicycles and pedestrians will be managed across Wagga over the next two decades.
Mr Farraway said there is a focus within the initiatives on making walking, cycling and public transport an attractive alternative to driving cars in Wagga.
There is also a focus on expanding the city's industry and business precincts and looking into how the transport network can be used to drive economic benefits.
More than 120 submissions were made to the draft version of the document, including from members of the community, Wagga City Council, and industry groups.
These submissions labelled freight connectivity, addressing congestion, and building more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly infrastructure as some the biggest requirements for Wagga's transport network.
One of the other major projects which will be investigated over the next five years is the feasibility of building a southern bypass around Wagga, to reduce the number of heavy vehicles that flow through the city.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said the plan will serve as an important blueprint for Wagga as its growth continues over the next two decades.
"Our region is booming ... but as I've always said, that growth has to be one that supports people that live here," he said.
"We want Wagga to be a great place to live and a great place to work and an important part of that of course is transport.
"I'm really encouraged by the initiatives around safe transport, cycling, family-friendly transport but also importantly the initiative to try reduce congestion and also access for freight."
Dr McGirr said he was particularly glad to see the commitments towards investigating the Gobbagombalin Bridge duplication and the potential southern bypass.
"They are clearly both long-term projects but we need to start work and it's great to have them on the agenda," he said.
Exactly 21 of the initiatives are considered short-term and will be delivered, investigated or planned for within the next five years.
Wagga City Council will be leading 11 of the short-term projects, while Transport for NSW will handle nine.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation will lead one of the short-term initiatives, investigating how increases to rail freight will impact wait times at the city's level crossings.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
