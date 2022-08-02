The Triple H Homelessness Week Expo is back for 2022 and for the homeless in Wagga it's more important than ever.
A network of local government services and NGOs will come together to host the event to provide support to people at risk of homelessness.
This is the seventh time the event has run here since 2017 and there will be upwards of 15 services providers in attendance with information and practical help from mental health services, health services, drug and alcohol services as well as housing services.
Director of Veterans' Wheel to a Better Life Raymond Smith is involved in organising the expo and said the event gets bigger every year as the need for help increases.
Mr Smith has a particular interest in mental health, having been through tough times himself, and sees a direct correlation between a lack of mental health services and homelessness.
"It could happen to me. It could happen to anyone. A person could be a millionaire one day and homeless the next," he said.
"I've had help in the past. Mental health is a big part of it. I've been through depression, I've been through suicide."
Ray's partner and co-director Di Pilmore said that veterans in particular need better help adjusting to life outside of the armed forces.
"When you leave the defence force there's nobody to take you by the hand to tell you 'this is where to go if you're feeling down', there's nobody, there's no agencies waiting at the door to help you."
Mr Smith is urging the government to do more on this issue.
"The problem is the government won't invest in the homeless," he said.
"They need to make refuge for the homeless so they do have a roof over their head, so they do have hot water, so they have something to cook on. Which is a basic need of all human beings."
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr will be attending alongside deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon as well as other Wagga city councillors.
The expo runs from 10am to 12pm on Friday at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
If you or anyone you know needs help please contact:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
