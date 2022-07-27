Veterans, politicians and the public gathered in the Victoria Memorial Gardens on Wednesday to commemorate Australia's forgotten war.
July 27 was the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire to end the Korean War, and for those in attendance it was a chance to celebrate the alliance between the two countries.
Advertisement
About 17,000 Australians served in the conflict, which began for them only five years after the end of World War II, with 340 losing their lives and another 1216 injured.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Second secretary and consul of the Korean embassy Euitaek Oh said Koreans were thankful for the Australians who fought for "peace and freedom on the Korean peninsula".
Among those gathered were two of Wagga's four remaining veterans of the conflict, Harry Edmonds and Alan Evans, who laid wreaths in remembrance of their fallen brothers and Mr Oh thanked them for their "devotion and sacrifice".
"The Korean War is regarded as a forgotten war in Australia, but it is very meaningful for Australian soldiers, Australian people, because Australia participated in the Korean War for the first time under the name of the United Nations," he said.
Mr Oh said that the anniversary of the ceasefire was a yearly reminder that his country was still divided and provided hope that one day that will change.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.