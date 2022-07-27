The Daily Advertiser

Veterans Harry Edmonds and Alan Evans were among those gathered to commemorate the ceasefire of the Korean War

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:30am, first published 7:30am
Veterans, politicians and the public gathered in the Victoria Memorial Gardens on Wednesday to commemorate Australia's forgotten war.

