The Daily Advertiser

Rising cost of living hits Wagga students hard as inflation soars to levels unseen in 21 years

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH ASK: Wagga student Rikki-Sue King has struggled to make ends meet amid soaring inflation. Picture: Les Smith

Australia's inflation has just reached levels not seen in 21 years and younger members of our workforce have been some of the hardest hit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.