Kirsti Miller backs NRL pride round in support of LGBTQIA+ community amid Manly Sea Eagles rainbow jersey conversation

July 27 2022
A Wagga Sporting Hall of Fame inductee has placed her support behind the introduction of a pride round in the NRL, a step forward she said could "save lives".

