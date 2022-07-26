The Daily Advertiser

The original eviction letter wanted the rough sleepers out by July 28, council has officially reversed the decision

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 26 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'ANYTHING BUT A TENT': Jason Bonwick, 21, and Georgia Bates, 19, are some of Wilks Park's youngest residents and now have the choice to stay put. Picture: Conor Burke

As the eviction date comes near for the homeless community at Wilks park, Wagga city council has officially confirmed that the rough sleepers will not be moved on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.