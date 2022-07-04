Charities that provide emergency assistance to Wagga's homeless say the recent eviction notice handed to people living at Wilks Park has affected their ability to provide care to the group.
Dozens of people living at the camp site are living in limbo after receiving a letter from Wagga City Council last week advising them they must leave the site by July 28.
The notice came after the council received complaints that people living there had exceeded the 72-hour stay limit in place at the site.
And, as they await their fate, vital services have been cut off as charities deal with the fallout from the letter.
With tensions high, Anglicare child and family services Riverina coordinator Jasmine Woodland said she had been reluctant to send staff to provide services at the park.
"Emotions are high and people are frightened, so we don't want to be making it any worse by people having expectations that we might be able to change that for them," she said.
"We do need to be mindful that we only need to be there when the situation is calm."
Mrs Woodland said charities were considering whether delivering aid to Wilks Park was still feasible, given the homeless may have to move.
"If people have to move on, there's no point bringing a whole lot of stuff for them that they have to pack up and move on when they don't have transport to do so," she said.
"People are having to walk away from things ... that's not a good use of our funds and donations."
Mrs Woodland said the government needed a plan for what the homeless from Wilks Park would do once they were moved on and emergency accommodation should be a priority.
"We can't hide this, it's a fact, it's real. People don't want to drive past and see all these homeless people out at Wilks Park, well let's do something about it," she said.
Wagga St Vincent de Paul president Peter Burgess agrees with Mrs Woodland about the difficulty charities now face delivering aid to the park, and while he understands the council's position, he was disappointed by the eviction letter.
"It upset me because I can see the consequences of it," he said. "The consequences for the people there are pretty traumatic."
Mr Burgess believes the issue will continue to worsen until some fundamental changes are made to the way we treat the homeless.
Access to welfare benefits and the ability to apply for social housing were two ways Mr Burgess suggested could help the issues. However, nothing will get better until the state invests in more social housing.
"If we are denying them things that the rest of society can access, what are we saying? That's not a society is it?" he said.
"The only solution is a long-term one ... there's a shortage of affordable housing, social housing. That has an impact all the way down."
A NSW Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said it was working with local service providers to assist people sleeping rough to find alternative accommodation.
Wagga's Karen Prowse has been rallying community support for the people living out at the site and has organised a "camp out" to protest the council's actions on July 15 and 16 at Wilks Park.
"People can either come and stay for two nights, or just a few hours and have a chat, or just one day, whatever suits," she said.
"Even if you can't camp, say hi, have a chat, get to know the people, get to know their stories and show that you're there for them. Showing that you're there for them is really lifting their spirits."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
