The Daily Advertiser

Former Wagga GP Dr Medhat Sedky Fouad Dous loses NCAT appeal of Medical Board registration refusal

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 3 2022 - 9:15am, first published July 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wagga GP Dr Medhat Sedky Fouad Dous has lost an NCAT appeal against the Medical Board refusing his registration. Picture: Shutterstock

A doctor who formerly practised as a GP in Wagga has lost an appeal against a medical board decision that denied his professional re-registration.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.