The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga's homeless population at Wilks Park will have to seek residency elsewhere

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE lives of more than a dozen homeless people camping out at Wilks Park have been thrown into further turmoil after they were ordered to pack up and move on by the end of the month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.