THE lives of more than a dozen homeless people camping out at Wilks Park have been thrown into further turmoil after they were ordered to pack up and move on by the end of the month.
Wagga City Council has this week served the homeless community with a letter saying complaints had been received about the campers exceeding the 72-hour stay limit in place at the campsite.
Among the homeless who will be left with nowhere to go are married couple Aaron and Skye Buschmann, as well as Desmond Brennan and Matt Costello.
Mrs Buschmann, 27, who struggles with her mental health, said she and her husband had nowhere else to go as they did not have a car and had pets to look after.
"We are stressed out now worrying where we can camp, where we are close to a shop and our medical needs.
"We have spoken to housing but the waiting times are five-to-seven years and we're not a priority apparently."
Mrs Buschmann said there was not enough support available for the homeless in Wagga.
"We are praying to god the community can help us resolve something as we are in dire straits and now scared we will have no safe place to rest our heads," Mrs Buschmann said.
Mr Brennan, 50, said it was a slap in the face to see money being poured into things such as the pop-up ice skating rink over the school holidays when there are people in desperate need of assistance.
"Like, how much is that going to cost? I just can't understand it, that money alone for an ice skating rink, that's the answer as to why things are the way they are," he said.
While Mr Brennan is living his life under the motto "it is what it is", he said homelessness is only going toget worse.
"It is our future, every time the interest rates rise there's going to be more," he said.
Wagga City Council's community director, Janice Summerhayes, said there had been "extensive coordinated" work with the Department of Communities and Justice and other agencies to support those living at Wilks Park.
"DCJ, other support agencies and council officers attended Wilks Park and actively engaged with visitors and also those who identify as being in a homeless situation," she said.
"Council will continue to closely liaise with DCJ to ensure alternative accommodation options are provided through the relevant agencies."
To stay at Wilks Park residents must be in a self-contained vehicle and must only stay for up to 72 hours. Tents are not permitted.
"As managers of the land, Council is in receipt of complaints from residents and local business regarding the permissible period of stay and use of Wilks Park. Council, as the regulator, is obligated to respond to complaints and enforce the conditions of the use of Wilks Park," Ms Summerhayes said.
The Daily Advertiser contacted the Department of Community Justice with a deadline but a response is yet to be provided.
