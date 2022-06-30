Wagga optometrists are once again taking part in an initiative to improve eye health in our indigenous communities.
Specsavers Wagga will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of The Fred Hollows Foundation by joining forces to launch limited edition frames to raise awareness and funds for the foundation.
This year's frames feature the artwork of contemporary Aboriginal artist, Sarrita King and come as both regular glasses and sunglasses too.
$25 from each pair sold will go towards the Fred Hollows Foundation to help carry on Fred's vision and save people's sight.
"It's something we're delighted to be a part of," Specsavers Wagga Retail Partner Richard Skidmore said.
"We have quite a few Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who come into the store here," he said.
"This is the seventh year we have collaborated with the foundation. In that time we have raised just over $7,000 to the cause."
Mr Skidmore said the donations will help to fund an orthoptist and an aboriginal eye care health coordinator to work in the Outback Eye Service.
The Outback Eye Service delivers critical services including vision and eye health screenings to rural and remote communities in western NSW.
It also runs intensive surgery days to alleviate the backlog of patients waiting for sight restoring cataract surgery.
Reflecting on the challenges of delivering good eye care to all Australians, Fred Hollows Foundation chair Jane Madden says access to eye care in the Riverina isn't one-size-fits-all approach.
"Culture must play a part when it comes to delivering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander eye health care," she said.
"Building a workforce of trained eye health professionals who deliver culturally competent eye care is the only way that we can move towards closing the gap in eye health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples."
"We are so grateful for Specsavers' support of this important work to make a difference and change lives for our First Nations Peoples."
Eye and vision problems are the most common long-term health conditions experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, with one in three Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experiencing some form of vision issue.
Currently, it's estimated over 18,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults over the age of 40 are living with vision impairment or blindness.
However, over 90 per cent of the eye problems that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience are preventable or treatable.
The frames can be purchased in store at the local Specsavers store from July 7. To book an appointment visit: https://www.specsavers.com.au/stores or call 6921 2111.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
