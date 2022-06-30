The Daily Advertiser
Albury Highway Patrol nabs P-plater late for work speeding by 40 km/h on Olympic Highway at Gerogery

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 30 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
OVER THE LIMIT: A P-plater running late for work lost their licence for three months for travelling 130km/h in a 100 zone on the Olympic Highway at Gerogery on Thursday. Picture: NSW POLICE

A P-plater will be off the road for three months after they were caught 40km/h over the limit at Gerogery on Thursday.

