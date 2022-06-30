The Daily Advertiser
What's on
Subscriber

What's on: Wagga's guide to beating boredom these school holidays

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:17am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holiday fun: School holidays 2014 fun with William Langridge, then 8, from Wagga at Best Street Studio as part of the art studio's school holiday programs. Picture: Kieren L Tilly

WITH school holidays almost here now is the perfect time to plan ahead by jotting down the dates of a few upcoming events.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.