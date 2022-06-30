WITH school holidays almost here now is the perfect time to plan ahead by jotting down the dates of a few upcoming events.
From youth-friendly music festivals to art classes and all-age theatre and bowls sessions, here's a list of events to get your holiday itinerary into gear.
Soundbreak Underage Music Festival - July 2
The school holidays will kick off with the Riverina's first ever underage music event, Soundbreak Music Festival.
Headlining DJs include DJ Achyman, Jack Savage, Matty Loco and Esvest. The festival will run on Saturday, July 2 from 3pm to 10pm at the Wagga Showground. To purchase your ticket visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/soundbreak-underage-music-festival-tickets-325562374827
Downside Bush Dance - July 2
Those looking for an excuse to get their boogie on will be able to attend the monthly Downside Bush Dance at the Downside Hall on Saturday, July 2. The event will run from 7.30pm to midnight with a $4 entry fee for adults, a $1 entry fee for children and no booking required in order to attend. The dance floor is ready to go and the acoustics and lighting is just right.
South Wagga Tennis Club will be holding two holiday tennis camps over the July school holidays. The holiday camp will run from Monday to Thursday for both weeks. All tickets are $25 a head. To book, or for more information, visit: https://www.tennis.com.au/southwagga/
Best Street Studios Art for All Holiday Program - July 4 to July 15
The Best Street Studios Art for All Holiday Program presented by artist Kathryn Powderly will kick off on Monday, July 4 and run through to Friday, July 15, with two sessions daily. The classes include clay sculpting and rainbow weaving. For prices visit: https://www.facebook.com/beststreetstudio/
Movie and Bowl School Holidays Event - July 4 to July 17
The Movie and Bowl Deal will make a return these school holidays. Residents of all ages will be able to enjoy a fun-filled time at the Wagga bowling alley coupled with a relaxing few hours at the Forum Cinemas. The deal will commence on Monday, July 4 and run through to Sunday, July 17. For times and prices visit http://www.waggabowl.com.au/.
Crush for kids- July 2
Pinot and Picasso will hold a school holiday pop-up paint session at the Museum of the Riverina on Saturday, July 2 from 11am to 1.30pm for the whole family to enjoy. To purchase a ticket visit: https://www.pinotandpicasso.com.au/waggawagga
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
