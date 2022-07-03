Wagga's revamped winter festival kicked off on Saturday.
The opening night of the Festival of W - a multi-event celebration that runs until July 17 - featured everything from a pop-up ice rink, to live music, food and huge light and sound installations.
The Festival of W is the evolution of Lost Lanes, a hugely popular one-day event held in Wagga during the cooler months.
Wagga City Council says each weekend there will be a free major event showcasing new and exciting offerings, making it worth rugging up and embracing the cold.
This Saturday, July 9, a great line-up of musicians will take the stage from 4pm to 8pm, including Indigenous singer songwriter from Yorta Yorta Country, Benny Walker, supported by James Bennet, and homegrown talent Wildharmony.
The final weekend of the festival - on July 17, from 11am to 3pm - will deliver a family-focused wintry food market in the Civic Centre precinct.
