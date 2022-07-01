The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber • in Depth

The Inland Rail questions Wagga residents want answered before $14.5b project goes ahead

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated July 2 2022 - 1:43am, first published July 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERNS: Erin Street resident Adam Boxall fears the Edmondson Street bridge rebuild could cause major traffic issues. Picture: Les Smith

Only a small segment of the mega infrastructure project to build a 1700-kilometre rail route between Melbourne and Brisbane passes through the city of Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.