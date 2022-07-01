The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga joins Guy Sebastian, Tim Freeburn in raising funds for Open Parachute

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WARM WELCOME: Wagga welcomed Guy Sabastian on July 1 before sending him off on a 500-kilometre trek to Sydney with best friend Tim Freeburn to raise funds for mental health. Picture: Taylor Dodge

GUY Sebastian and Tim Freeburn received a warm welcome from residents when they arrived in Wagga on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.