The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga's first sub-zero temperatures of 2022 bite amid the city's deepening homelessness epidemic

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINTER CHILL: Wagga Salvation Army Auxiliary Lieutenant David Hopewell says the city's homeless situation is getting worse.

Wagga's homeless population felt the chill as overnight temperatures plummeted to their lowest this year with frosts across town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.