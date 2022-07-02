A WAGGA occupational therapist is hoping to raise the funds needed to secure special equipment which will benefit hundreds of children locally.
Light Up Their World occupational therapist and business owner Aley Light is holding a market day fundraiser to garner the funds needed to expand her services in Wagga.
With most occupational therapists fully booked out and waiting lists climbing by the day, Mrs Light said it is a crucial step forward.
Mrs Light alone has more than 100 clients who will benefit.
"I'm looking at potentially getting some wearable technology, so some DMO suits and funding for a therapy plinth so I can do assessments for wheelchairs," she said.
A plinth will allow Mrs Light to accurately measure wheelchairs.
"It means there will be somewhere comfortable for the individual to sit, to lie down, I'm not having to do it on the floor and I can put them in various positions," she said.
"They're expensive, good quality ones that fit a range of people are upwards of $3000, but it will benefit hundreds [of clients].
Mrs Light also has her eyes set on an indoor therapy sensory gym.
"Having the sensory equipment is really helpful because it lets kids get their sensory input safely and when they've got the appropriate amount of sensory input they can focus and achieve their goals," she said.
"So for kids on the spectrum or for kids with ADHD, they've got different energy levels and different sensory needs for them to maintain and attend to a task."
The market day fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 9, from 10 am to 4pm at unit 1/9 Railway Street.
"We'll have a coffee van, we have a hairdresser coming, we will have different activities for the kids like plaster painting and we will have the Ariel dancing crew walking around," Mrs Light said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
