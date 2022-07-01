Letters: Wagga's homeless are in need of a place to go

Maybe the showground could be an alternative for the homeless.
The council and the show society could work together and help these unlucky people by setting up shower and toilet facilities as well as designated sites with power and water at a reasonable price per week as most get some form of payments but just can't get a place to live.
The showground is close to the Southcity Shopping Centre and hospital and would be a better area to camp rather than out in the open at North Wagga.
All I seem to be reading about lately is "No jail time for drug deal". It's about time the judicial system started putting people away.
How is anyone going to be put off dealing drugs if all they cop is a $750 fine? What about do the crime, do the time.
This city is overflowing with drugs, and the judicial system is handing out slaps on the wrist. It's time to start protecting the community.
Thank you to the kind, unknown person who paid for my petrol bill at the Westside Docker Street petrol station at 3.30 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Teals have to remember that in the house of reps they don't have to know what they are voting for as their vote is not worth a squirt. If the government want something passed in the lower house it has the numbers with or without the Teals.
Sorry girls but you are irrelevant and you have made your constituents irrelevant too.
It is a shame because you told us you were going to change the world and we ended up with just a paper atlas.
So Albo might be right in saving the wages of three staff because no one will care who or what you vote for so you don't have to understand any bill.
Good move to keep costs down.
Some correspondents seem disturbed that individuals choose not to "honour" the flag or want to change it because it is a symbol of our democracy which thousands "fought and died for".
Actually, they also fought for the right to protest; an equally important democratic tenet.
Besides, do we hear from the same writers when vital elements of our democracy are under real attack, such as the systemic degrading of our institutions and lack of political integrity?
Do we also need to remind ourselves our present flag isn't the same "sacred object" we first lived and fought under?
As a citizen, Adam Bandt had every right to make his point just as others may argue for a change of flag.
And if we need confirmation of the relative triviality of these matters, we might learn from the example of the US, perhaps the most flag-supporting nation on earth.
In June 1989, the US Supreme Court, in a five to four decision, upheld burning the flag was symbolic freedom of speech under the US First Amendment.
I fear we still have a long way to go before we grow up.
